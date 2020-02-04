On this day: Sir Richard Hadlee enters 400 club

Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) and Shane Warne (708 wickets) made their Test debuts in 1992, two years after Sir Richard Hadlee retired. And it was in his retirement year, in 1990, that the Kiwi became the first bowler in the history of international cricket to claim 400 Test wickets. It was his virgin territory then.



Hadlee achieved the landmark against India in Christchurch. He cleaned up Sanjay Manjrekar in the second innings to get to the milestone. Hadlee (3/45) and Danny Morrison (5/75) had complemented each other with the new ball that saw the downfall of India in the first innings. The tourists were all out for 164 in reply to New Zealand's 459, which featured a John Wright (185) masterclass.



Asked to follow on, W.V. Raman (96) and Manoj Prabhakar (40) had a solid opening stand of 80. Prabhakar’s dismissal brought Manjrekar (4) to the crease who lasted four balls. India was out for 296 setting New Zealand a target of 2, which it achieved with the blink of an eye. Hadlee’s second innings figures read 22.5-3-69-4. Hadlee finished his career with 431 wickets in 86 Tests, 158 wickets in 115 ODIs and 4,875 international runs across formats.