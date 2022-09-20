Paarl Royals full squad list after SA20 player auction

Cricket

Paarl Royals players list: Here’s the updated squad of the Paarl franchise in the CSA T20 League.

Jos Buttler, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, will also feature for the Paarl franchise in the SA20.

Jos Buttler, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, will also feature for the Paarl franchise in the SA20. | Photo Credit: PTI

South Africans attracted the highest prices while several leading international players went unsold at the SA20 Twenty20 tournament auction in Cape Town on Monday.

Rising star Tristan Stubbs was bought by Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who paid 9.2 million rand ($540,000) for the middle-order batter to play in the event next January and February.

Some of the key signings by Paarl Royals - Rajasthan Royals’ franchise in the upcoming CSA T20 league - at the auction include David Miller, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy and Jason Roy.

Paarl Royals - Full squad
David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Imraan Manack, Evan Jones, Ramon Simmonds, Mitchell van Buuren, Eoin Morgan, Codi Yusuf

