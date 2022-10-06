Paine falls for six on return to first-class cricket for Tasmania

Former Australian cricket captain Tim Paine failed upon his return to first-class cricket on Thursday, with the Tasmanian wicket-keeper batter falling for six.

Paine, 37, was playing his first professional match since standing down as Australian Test captain almost 12 months ago.

Paine had been training as an uncontracted player with the team, and made a return in lower-level cricket last weekend with his club side.

"We have absolute faith and trust in Tim and his preparation," Tasmania coach Jeff Vaughan was quoted as saying.

"Physically he is probably in the greatest spot of his physical career, emotionally he is sound. He has been training really well with us the last two months. We have got full faith in his wicketkeeping skillset so he has ticked all of the boxes."