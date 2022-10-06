Cricket

Paine falls for six on return to first-class cricket for Tasmania

Paine, 37, was playing his first professional match since standing down as Australian Test captain almost 12 months ago.

Team Sportstar
06 October, 2022 10:57 IST
06 October, 2022 10:57 IST
Australia’s former captain Tim Paine walks off the field after his dismissal during a Sheffield Shield match between Queensland and Tasmania at Alan Border Field in Brisbane on October 6, 2022.

Australia’s former captain Tim Paine walks off the field after his dismissal during a Sheffield Shield match between Queensland and Tasmania at Alan Border Field in Brisbane on October 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Paine, 37, was playing his first professional match since standing down as Australian Test captain almost 12 months ago.

Former Australian cricket captain Tim Paine failed upon his return to first-class cricket on Thursday, with the Tasmanian wicket-keeper batter falling for six.

Paine, 37, was playing his first professional match since standing down as Australian Test captain almost 12 months ago.

Paine had been training as an uncontracted player with the team, and made a return in lower-level cricket last weekend with his club side.

"We have absolute faith and trust in Tim and his preparation," Tasmania coach Jeff Vaughan was quoted as saying.

"Physically he is probably in the greatest spot of his physical career, emotionally he is sound. He has been training really well with us the last two months. We have got full faith in his wicketkeeping skillset so he has ticked all of the boxes."

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Bumrah’s stress fracture: John Gloster, former India physio, explains the pacer’s injury, recovery for T20 World Cup

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Bumrah out of T20 World Cup 2022: What now for Team India?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us