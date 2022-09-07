Cricket

AFG vs PAK Live Toss Updates Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bowl; Afghanistan makes two changes to playing XI

Asia Cup 2022 PAK vs AFG: Here are the live toss and playing XI updates as Pakistan and Afghanistan face off in a Super 4 match in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
07 September, 2022 16:56 IST
Babar Azam of Pakistan and Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan.

Babar Azam of Pakistan and Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: AP/GETTY IMAGES

TOSS: Pakistan wins the toss and elects to bowl. Pakistan is unchanged. Two changes for Afghanistan.

PAKISTAN PLAYING XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

AFGHANISTAN PLAYING XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Afghanistan and Pakistan will lock horns in an Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday.

FOLLOW: AFG VS PAK ASIA CUP 2022 SUPER 4 LIVE SCORE

Toss and match result in last Asia Cup meeting: Pakistan won by three wickets. Pakistan lost the toss. (Abu Dhabi; 2018)

Toss and match result in last T20I meeting: Pakistan won by five wickets. Pakistan lost the toss. (Dubai; 2021)

PAKISTAN TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 T20IS)

Pakistan results after winning toss: Matches won 3/3; Matches lost 0/3

Pakistan results after losing toss: Matches won 5/7; Matches lost 2/7

  • ⦿ Pakistan won by five wickets. Pakistan won the toss. (Dubai; September 2022)
  • ⦿ Pakistan won by 155 runs. Pakistan lost the toss. (Sharjah; September 2022)
  • ⦿ Pakistan lost by five wickets. Pakistan lost the toss. (Dubai; August 2022)
  • ⦿ Pakistan lost by three wickets. Pakistan lost the toss. (Lahore; April 2022)
  • ⦿ Pakistan won by seven wickets. Pakistan lost the toss. (Karachi; December 2021)
  • ⦿ Pakistan won by nine runs. Pakistan won the toss. (Karachi; December 2021)
  • ⦿ Pakistan won by 63 runs. Pakistan lost the toss. (Karachi; December 2021)
  • ⦿ Pakistan won by five wickets. Pakistan won the toss. (Mirpur; November 2021)
  • ⦿ Pakistan won by eight wickets. Pakistan lost the toss. (Mirpur; November 2021)
  • ⦿ Pakistan won by four wickets. Pakistan lost the toss. (Mirpur; November 2021)

AFGHANISTAN TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 T20IS)

Afghanistan results after winning toss: Matches won 3/5; Matches lost 2/5

Afghanistan results after losing toss: Matches won 3/5; Matches lost 2/5

  • ⦿ Afghanistan lost by four wickets. Afghanistan lost the toss. (Sharjah; September 2022)
  • ⦿ Afghanistan won by seven wickets. Afghanistan lost the toss. (Sharjah; August 2022)
  • ⦿ Afghanistan won by eight wickets. Afghanistan won the toss. (Dubai; August 2022)
  • ⦿ Afghanistan lost by seven wickets. Afghanistan lost the toss. (Belfast; August 2022)
  • ⦿ Afghanistan won by 27 runs. Afghanistan lost the toss. (Belfast; August 2022)
  • ⦿ Afghanistan won by 22 runs. Afghanistan lost the toss. (Belfast; August 2022)
  • ⦿ Afghanistan lost by five wickets. Afghanistan won the toss. (Belfast; August 2022)
  • ⦿ Afghanistan lost by seven wickets. Afghanistan won the toss. (Belfast; August 2022)
  • ⦿ Afghanistan won by 35 runs. Afghanistan won the toss. (Harare; June 2022)
  • ⦿ Afghanistan won by 21 runs. Afghanistan won the toss. (Harare; June 2022)

