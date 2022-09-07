TOSS: Pakistan wins the toss and elects to bowl. Pakistan is unchanged. Two changes for Afghanistan.

PAKISTAN PLAYING XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

AFGHANISTAN PLAYING XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Afghanistan and Pakistan will lock horns in an Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Toss and match result in last Asia Cup meeting: Pakistan won by three wickets. Pakistan lost the toss. (Abu Dhabi; 2018)

Toss and match result in last T20I meeting: Pakistan won by five wickets. Pakistan lost the toss. (Dubai; 2021)

PAKISTAN TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 T20IS)

Pakistan results after winning toss: Matches won 3/3; Matches lost 0/3

Pakistan results after losing toss: Matches won 5/7; Matches lost 2/7

⦿ Pakistan won by five wickets. Pakistan won the toss. (Dubai; September 2022)

AFGHANISTAN TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 T20IS)

Afghanistan results after winning toss: Matches won 3/5; Matches lost 2/5

Afghanistan results after losing toss: Matches won 3/5; Matches lost 2/5