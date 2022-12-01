Cricket

PAK vs ENG 1st Test Live Score Day 1 Updates: Crawley, Duckett forge 50-run opening stand, keep Pakistan at bay

Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Streaming: Get the live cricket score, scorecard and results from 1st Test between PAK vs ENG in Rawalpindi.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 01 December, 2022 11:10 IST
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam along with his England counterpart Ben Stokes ahead of start of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam along with his England counterpart Ben Stokes ahead of start of the first Test in Rawalpindi. | Photo Credit: PCB

England and Pakistan will square off in the first Test of a three-match series on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. 

Toss: England won the toss and opted to bat first

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid Mahmood

Team News: Will Jacks is making his debut alongside Liam Livingstone and for Pakistan, it’s debutant Zahid Mahmood who replaces Yasir Shah. 

Live Streaming Info

Which TV channels will broadcast ENG vs PAK 1st Test Live in India?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will be aired LIVE on the  Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the online live stream of ENG vs PAK 1st Test in India?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will be streamed LIVE on the  SonyLiv app in India.

At what time will ENG vs PAK 1st Test begin in India?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will begin at 10:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local time).

On which day will ENG vs PAK 1st Test begin?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will begin on Thursday, December 1.

Where will ENG vs PAK 1st Test be played?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

When and where will ENG vs PAK 2nd Test be played?

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on December 9 in Multan.

When and where will ENG vs PAK 3rd Test be played?

The third Test between England and Pakistan will begin on December 17 in Karachi.

