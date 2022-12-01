England and Pakistan will square off in the first Test of a three-match series on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Toss: England won the toss and opted to bat first

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid Mahmood

Team News: Will Jacks is making his debut alongside Liam Livingstone and for Pakistan, it’s debutant Zahid Mahmood who replaces Yasir Shah.

Live Streaming Info

Which TV channels will broadcast ENG vs PAK 1st Test Live in India?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the online live stream of ENG vs PAK 1st Test in India?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app in India.

At what time will ENG vs PAK 1st Test begin in India?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will begin at 10:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local time).

On which day will ENG vs PAK 1st Test begin?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will begin on Thursday, December 1.

Where will ENG vs PAK 1st Test be played?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

When and where will ENG vs PAK 2nd Test be played?

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on December 9 in Multan.

When and where will ENG vs PAK 3rd Test be played?

The third Test between England and Pakistan will begin on December 17 in Karachi.