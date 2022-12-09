Pakistan will face England in the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium from Friday, December 9. England beat Pakistan by 74 runs on Monday in the first Test in Rawalpindi to go up 1-0 in the three-match series.

Which TV channels will broadcast ENG vs PAK 2nd Test Live in India?

The second Test between England and Pakistan will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the online live stream of ENG vs PAK 2nd Test in India?

The second Test between England and Pakistan will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app in India.

At what time will ENG vs PAK 2nd Test begin in India?

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin at 10:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local time).

When will ENG vs PAK 2nd Test begin?

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Friday, December 9.

Where will ENG vs PAK 2nd Test be played?

The second Test between England and Pakistan will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.