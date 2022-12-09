Cricket

PAK vs ENG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Pakistan vs England second Test?

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Info: Here is how you can watch the second Test between England and Pakistan, starting from Friday, December 9 in Multan.

Team Sportstar
09 December, 2022 06:00 IST
Pakistan and England players pictured during a net session ahead of the second Test at Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan and England players pictured during a net session ahead of the second Test at Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Pakistan will face England in the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium from Friday, December 9. England beat Pakistan by 74 runs on Monday in the first Test in Rawalpindi to go up 1-0 in the three-match series.

Which TV channels will broadcast ENG vs PAK 2nd Test Live in India?

The second Test between England and Pakistan will be aired LIVE on the  Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the online live stream of ENG vs PAK 2nd Test in India?

The second Test between England and Pakistan will be streamed LIVE on the  SonyLiv app in India.

At what time will ENG vs PAK 2nd Test begin in India?

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin at 10:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local time).

When will ENG vs PAK 2nd Test begin?

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Friday, December 9.

Where will ENG vs PAK 2nd Test be played?

The second Test between England and Pakistan will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

THE SQUADS
England playing XI for second Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Will Jacks, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Jack Leach.
England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc) (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Iman-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.

