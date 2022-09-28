Toss: England opts to bowl first.

Playing XI

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

England Playing XI: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Pakistan takes on England in the fifth T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. England started the series on a winning note and then Pakistan roared back in the second to level the series. The Englishmen then came back with a strong performance to win the third before the host stormed back to once again level the series.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the fifth Pakistan vs England T20I be played?

The fifth T20I between Pakistan vs England T20I will be played on Wednesday, September 28 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the Pakistan vs England 5th T20I begin?

The Pakistan vs England 5th T20I will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the Pakistan vs England 5th T20I toss happen?

The toss between Pakistan vs England will take place at 7:30 PM.

Where can I watch the Pakistan vs England 5th T20I on Television in India?

The Pakistan vs England 5th T20I will be broadcasted in Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the Pakistan vs England 5th T20I online?

The Pakistan vs England 5th T20I will be live streamed on Sony Liv platform.

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Jordan Cox

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Aamer Jamal