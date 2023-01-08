Cricket

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023?

Team Sportstar
08 January, 2023 16:34 IST
Kane Williamson and Babar Azam will lead their teams in the first ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan on Monday.

Kane Williamson and Babar Azam will lead their teams in the first ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI: Here are the live telecast, online streaming and match details ahead of the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand on Monday.

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, starting on Monday in Karachi. The recently concluded two-match Test series between the sides ended in a 0-0 draw.

Which TV channel will telecast PAK vs NZ 1st ODI live?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch online live stream of PAK vs NZ 1st ODI?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

At what time will PAK vs NZ 1st ODI start?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

At what time is the toss for PAK vs NZ 1st ODI?

The toss for the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

When will PAK vs NZ 1st ODI be played?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Where will PAK vs NZ 1st ODI be held?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

THE SQUADS
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Henry Shipley.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir.

