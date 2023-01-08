Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, starting on Monday in Karachi. The recently concluded two-match Test series between the sides ended in a 0-0 draw.

Which TV channel will telecast PAK vs NZ 1st ODI live?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch online live stream of PAK vs NZ 1st ODI?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

At what time will PAK vs NZ 1st ODI start?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

At what time is the toss for PAK vs NZ 1st ODI?

The toss for the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

When will PAK vs NZ 1st ODI be played?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Where will PAK vs NZ 1st ODI be held?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.