Cricket Cricket Pakistan beats South Africa to win T20 series 2-1 Pakistan overcame David Miller’s 45-ball 85 to beat South Africa by four wickets in the third and final Twenty20 and clinch the series 2-1. AP Lahore 14 February, 2021 23:03 IST Pakistan team after winning the T20I series against South Africa. - AP Photo AP Lahore 14 February, 2021 23:03 IST Pakistan overcame David Miller’s 45-ball 85 to beat South Africa by four wickets in the third and final Twenty20 and clinch the series 2-1 on Sunday.The 32-year-old legspinner Zahid Mahmood picked up 3-40 in his debut game and had reduced South Africa to 65-7 before Miller's clean hitting powered South Africa to a total of 164-8. Miller hit five fours and seven sixes in his unbeaten knock.South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi grabbed 4-25 in a game dominated by spinners, but Pakistan's lower order hung in to reach 169-6 with eight balls to spare. IND vs ENG: India extends lead after Ashwin takes five Hasan Ali (20 not out) raised the victory with two sixes and a four against Andile Phehlukwayo as seamers again found it difficult to grip the wet ball because of dew.Pakistan beat South Africa 2-0 in the Test series before completing the double by handing the Proteas its first defeat in a T20 series in Asia. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos