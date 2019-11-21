Cricket Cricket PCB files damage claims against IMG Reliance for pulling out of PSL television deal According to a report, the claim will be heard at London Court of Arbitration and it is also said PCB sent IMG Reliance a notice to provide compensation. IANS NEW DELHI 21 November, 2019 00:36 IST IMG Reliance had come into an agreement with the PCB reportedly worth $36 million. - Twitter/ @TheRealPCB IANS NEW DELHI 21 November, 2019 00:36 IST The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed a claim for damages against India-based IMG Reliance for pulling out of a deal to provide television coverage to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year.According to a report in the Dawn, the claim will be heard at the London Court of Arbitration. It is further reported that the PCB had sent IMG Reliance a notice to provide compensation for the damages incurred due to the pull out on October 21.Read: Akram tells Pak bowlers not to get distracted by Smith's stanceIMG Reliance had covered seven matches of the 2019 edition of PSL before pulling out following the terror attack that killed 44 CRPF troopers in Pulwama on February 14, elevating tensions between India and Pakistan.The conglomerate had come into the agreement with the PCB in January 2019 in a deal that was reportedly worth $36 million. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.