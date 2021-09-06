Misbah, Waqar step down from coaching roles ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan men’s national cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis have stepped down from their respective roles. The duo communicated their decisions to the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday.

Misbah and Waqar were appointed in September 2019 and still had a year left in their contracts.

The challenges of quarantine and bio-bubble forced Misbah to resign. "The quarantine in Jamaica post the West Indies series provided me with an opportunity to reflect on the past 24 months as well as the schedule for international cricket ahead. Considering that I would have had to continue to spend considerable time away from my family and that too in a bio-secure environment, I have decided to step down from the role.

READ| Ehsan Mani steps down as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman

“I understand that the timing may not be ideal, but I don’t think I am in the right frame of mind for the upcoming challenges, and it makes sense for someone fresh to step in and take the side forward," he said.

Waqar stepped down as he had walked into the role with Misbah as a pair to fine-tune the bowlers. "After Misbah shared his decision and future plans with me, it was a straightforward one for me to resign as we had walked into the roles together, had worked collectively as a pair and now also step down together."

The PCB has appointed Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq as interim coaches for the white-ball series against New Zealand starting September 11.

The team management for the ICC T20 World Cup in October will be appointed in due course.