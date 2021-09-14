Pakistan to tour Bangladesh after T20 World Cup in November

Pakistan will play three T20Is and two Test matches against Bangladesh soon after the T20 World Cup in November.

Pakistan’s first tour to Bangladesh in five years will begin with T20Is in Dhaka on November 19, 20 and 22.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at Chattogram will host the first Test from November 26-30, and the teams return to Dhaka for the second Test from December 4-8.

READ| IPL: BCCI plans to conduct e-bidding for new teams on October 17

Pakistan has directly qualified for the Super 12 in the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates from October 23-Nov. 14. Bangladesh, however, has to go through the qualifying round in Oman from October 17-22.