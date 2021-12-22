Pakistan opener Abid Ali undergoes angioplasty

Pakistan Test opener Abid Ali has undergone an angioplasty a day after he was taken to hospital following a complaint of chest pain while playing for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the ongoing last round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Karachi.

According to a PCB statement, he was taken to a specialist hospital immediately, "where he was diagnosed as a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome" or ACS. "

"He has undergone angioplasty and a stent has been inserted in one vein and he will undergo another small procedure before he is discharged from hospital," a source in the cricket board said.

In a message to his fans, Ali said he was doing okay and asked them to pray for his quick recovery.

Abid had returned to his domestic side, Central Punjab, following the recent Bangladesh tour, where he was Player of the Series for the Tests after scoring 263 runs at 87.66.