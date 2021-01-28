Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 3, live score: Pakistan bowled out for 378

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of third day's play of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa, being held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Click on the link above to access the detailed scorecard, including ball-by-ball commentary, from the Test match.

On Day Two, Fawad Alam scored a century and Faheem Ashraf scored a half-century as Pakistan went past South Africa's first-innings score of 220. Pakistan leads by 88 runs with two wickets in hand.

TEAMS

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Shaheen Afridi, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.