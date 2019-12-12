Cricket Cricket PAK vs SL: Dhananjaya de Silva nears century after disrupted day two Sri Lanka moved on to 263 for 6 in its first innings after only 18.2 overs of play on Day Two of its Test in Pakistan was possible. Chris Myson 12 December, 2019 17:55 IST Dhananjaya de Silva is 28 runs away from his second century in two matches. - Getty Images Chris Myson 12 December, 2019 17:55 IST Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva was moving towards making a century for the second Test running when bad light halted play on a heavily disrupted second day against Pakistan.An early rain delay and bad light before the close meant only 18.2 overs of play was possible in Rawalpindi on Thursday.Scorecard and ball-by-ball detailsSri Lanka used the available time to increase its first-innings total from 202 for 5 to 263 for 6, with Dhananjaya still unbeaten on 72 runs from 131 balls. He reached his fifty in 94 deliveries and had recorded 11 boundaries when umpires declared no further play was possible.Dhananjaya also scored a century in his last Test outing against New Zealand in August. The only wicket of the day came when Niroshan Dickwella fell for 33 off the bowling of Shaheen Afridi.PAK vs SL | DAY ONE REPORT Shaheen's involvement was a boost for Pakistan after he left the field with injury on Day One, and he removed Dickwella after a good low catch by Babar Azam at gully. No. 8 Dilruwan Perera has two runs and will resume alongside Dhananjaya on Day Three.This is Pakistan's first Test in its home country since the 2009 terror attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.