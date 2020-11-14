PSL 2020: Karachi Kings reaches final after Super Over win against Multan Sultans

Karachi Kings stormed into the final of the Pakistan Super League, defeating Multan Sultans via Super Over.

At the National Stadium in Karachi, Multan Sultans put up 141-7 and in reply, Karachi was in control with Babar Azam's gritty knock of 65. Even though things looked easy for Karachi Kings as it required 26 runs off four overs at one one stage. But a dramatic turn of events saw Multan Sultans bouncing back and managing a Super Over.

In the Super Over, Sultans needed 14 runs to win, but a near-perfect over by the seasoned Mohammad Amir saw it falling five runs short.

Opting to bowl, Karachi ensured that Sultans never settled down as wickets fell at regular intervals. At one stage, Multan was reeling at 40-4 and then Ravi Bopara's 40 and Sohail Tanvir's unbeaten 25 saw the side reaching a modest total.

In reply, Karachi rode on Babar's brilliance - with support from Alex Hales at the other end - and it looked as if the team will have a cakewalk. But as Babar edged behind in the 17th over, Karachi found itself under pressure with four wickets falling for six runs.

But then, Imad Wasim stood firm and ensured that he at least took the game to the Super Over - where Amir did his trick for Karachi.