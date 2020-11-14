Cricket Cricket PSL 2020: Karachi Kings reaches final after Super Over win against Multan Sultans Karachi Kings stormed into the final of the Pakistan Super League, defeating Multan Sultans via Super Over. Team Sportstar Mumbai 14 November, 2020 20:39 IST Babar Azam on way to his half-century in Karachi on Saturday. - Twitter/@KarachiKingsARY Team Sportstar Mumbai 14 November, 2020 20:39 IST Karachi Kings stormed into the final of the Pakistan Super League, defeating Multan Sultans via Super Over. At the National Stadium in Karachi, Multan Sultans put up 141-7 and in reply, Karachi was in control with Babar Azam's gritty knock of 65. Even though things looked easy for Karachi Kings as it required 26 runs off four overs at one one stage. But a dramatic turn of events saw Multan Sultans bouncing back and managing a Super Over.READ: Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans players pay tribute to Dean JonesIn the Super Over, Sultans needed 14 runs to win, but a near-perfect over by the seasoned Mohammad Amir saw it falling five runs short.Opting to bowl, Karachi ensured that Sultans never settled down as wickets fell at regular intervals. At one stage, Multan was reeling at 40-4 and then Ravi Bopara's 40 and Sohail Tanvir's unbeaten 25 saw the side reaching a modest total.In reply, Karachi rode on Babar's brilliance - with support from Alex Hales at the other end - and it looked as if the team will have a cakewalk. But as Babar edged behind in the 17th over, Karachi found itself under pressure with four wickets falling for six runs. But then, Imad Wasim stood firm and ensured that he at least took the game to the Super Over - where Amir did his trick for Karachi.Brief scoresMultan Sultans 141-7 (Ravi Bopara 40) tied with Karachi Kings 141-8 (Babar Azam 65, Sohail Tanvir 3-25). Karachi Kings won the Super Over Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos