PSL franchises request PCB to host remainder of the tournament in UAE

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to stage the remaining matches of this edition of the showpiece event in UAE instead of Karachi amid the fresh surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

PSL six was postponed after a string of COVID-19 cases were reported in March this year. The tournament will now resume on June 1 with the final scheduled for June 20. All six teams have sent a letter to PCB and the board is reviewing the current situation. For now, the franchises will assemble in Karachi by May 23 to start the mandatory seven-day isolation.

READ: IPL 2021 postponed due to Covid-19 cases

Last month, the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) met through a virtual conference call and the board received a presentation and an update on the report of the two-person fact-finding panel that was set-up by the PCB chairman to review the bio-security protocols, bylaws, and arrangements for the PSL.

After the date of resumption of PSL six was revealed, the teams participated in a replacement draft to fill in the gaps as many overseas cricketers had pulled out of the showpiece event.Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill and Andre Russell are set to feature in the remaining matches of the PSL six for Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, and Quetta Gladiators respectively as their names were submitted as replacement pick in an online session held with the franchise representatives.