Cricket Cricket Pakistan Super League: Teams demand new financial model The six Pakistan Super League franchises also claimed that the response of the Pakistan Cricket Board to their problems has been unprofessional. PTI Karachi 06 August, 2020 10:19 IST Aerial view of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, one of the venues of the Pakistan Super League. - AP PTI Karachi 06 August, 2020 10:19 IST The six franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to revise the financial and ownership model of the tournament, arguing it is causing losses to them but benefitting the PCB.The franchises made the demand in a joint letter to the PCB. The relations between them strained after PCB excluded three franchises — Karachi, Lahore and Multan — from the negotiating table for defaulting on payments.According to unofficial figures for the fifth edition of the PSL, which was postponed after league-stage matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic, franchises are expected to get around 20 to 22 crores each as their share from the earnings.The franchises pointed out that they are spending far more than what they earn. They insisted that in future only the PCB Chairman or the CEO Wasim Khan should address future meetings between the franchises and the board.The franchises had earlier sent a strongly worded email to the PCB after the last-minute cancelation of the governing council meeting which was scheduled for July 28.The PCB had responded by saying that those franchises that have fulfilled their complete financial obligations will be called to discuss the issues.The six franchises also claimed in their mail that the response of the board to their problems has been unprofessional.The PCB remains uncertain whether to hold the remaining four matches of the PSL-5 or announce the winner on the basis of points table position after the completion of the league matches.Apparently PCB stands to lose around three to four crores in holding the remaining four games including the final. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos