Cricket

Pakistan revises schedule for New Zealand white-ball series

The series has been pushed back by one day and will now start in Lahore on April 14 instead of Karachi.

AFP
LAHORE 20 March, 2023 12:42 IST
LAHORE 20 March, 2023 12:42 IST
The two teams will start in Lahore, playing three T20s from April 14-17 before travelling to Rawalpindi, which will host the remaining two T20s.

The two teams will start in Lahore, playing three T20s from April 14-17 before travelling to Rawalpindi, which will host the remaining two T20s. | Photo Credit: AFP

The series has been pushed back by one day and will now start in Lahore on April 14 instead of Karachi.

Pakistan on Monday revised the schedule for next month’s limited-overs cricket series against New Zealand because of expected elections in Punjab province.

The series has been pushed back by one day and will now start in Lahore on April 14 instead of Karachi.

Two of the three venues for the series -- Lahore and Rawalpindi -- are in Punjab, where elections are likely to be held from April 30.

Also Read
NZ vs SL 2nd Test: New Zealand beats Sri Lanka by an innings to sweep series 2-0

“The two boards have unanimously agreed to make tweaks to the five Twenty20 internationals and as many one-day internationals,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a press release.

The teams will start in Lahore, playing three T20s from April 14-17 before travelling to Rawalpindi, which will host the remaining two T20s and the first two ODIs from April 20-26.

Karachi will host the remaining four ODIs from April 30 to May 7.

Revised Pakistan v New Zealand schedule:
Apr 14 - 1st T20I, Lahore
Apr 15 - 2nd T20I, Lahore
Apr 17 - 3rd T20I, Lahore
Apr 20 - 4th T20I, Rawalpindi
Apr 24 - 5th T20I, Rawalpindi
Apr 26 - 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
Apr 30 - 2nd ODI, Karachi
May 3 - 3rd ODI, Karachi
May 5 - 4th ODI, Karachi
May 7 - 5th ODI, Karachi

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Rahul, Jadeja lead India to win, Match in Pictures

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us