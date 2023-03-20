Pakistan revises schedule for New Zealand white-ball series

Pakistan on Monday revised the schedule for next month’s limited-overs cricket series against New Zealand because of expected elections in Punjab province.

The series has been pushed back by one day and will now start in Lahore on April 14 instead of Karachi.

Two of the three venues for the series -- Lahore and Rawalpindi -- are in Punjab, where elections are likely to be held from April 30.

“The two boards have unanimously agreed to make tweaks to the five Twenty20 internationals and as many one-day internationals,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a press release.

The teams will start in Lahore, playing three T20s from April 14-17 before travelling to Rawalpindi, which will host the remaining two T20s and the first two ODIs from April 20-26.

Karachi will host the remaining four ODIs from April 30 to May 7.