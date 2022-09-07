Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Super 4: Head-to-head records, T20 stats, full squads

Cricket

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Here's the head-to-head stats and records ahead of the Super Four PAK vs AFG match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

07 September, 2022
Babar Azam’s Pakistan faces Mohammad Nabi’s Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 on Wednesday.

Babar Azam's Pakistan faces Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 on Wednesday.

Pakistan takes on Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Here is a look at the head-to-head stats between the two sides:

Pakistan vs Afghanistan in T20Is

Pakistan and Afghanistan have only met twice in T20Is. Pakistan has managed to win both matches, once in 2013 and the other during the T20 World Cup in UAE in 2021.

Match Results:

  1. Afghanistan vs Pakistan - Pakistan won by six wickets, Sharjah - 2013
  2. Afghanistan vs Pakistan - Pakistan won by five wickets, Dubai - 2021

Pakistan vs Afghanistan in ODIs

Pakistan also leads the head-to-head chart in ODIs against Afghanistan, winning all four of their meetings in the format - two of these matches were in the Asia Cup.

  1. Afghanistan vs Pakistan - Pakistan won by seven wickets, Sharjah - 2012
  2. Afghanistan vs Pakistan - Pakistan won by 72 runs, Fatullah - 2014
  3. Afghanistan vs Pakistan - Pakistan won by three wickets, Abu Dhabi - 2018
  4. Afghanistan vs Pakistan - Pakistan won by three wickets, Leeds - 2019
SQUADS

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

