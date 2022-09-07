Cricket

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Info Asia Cup 2022: AFG 129/6 in 20 overs, Rauf takes 2/26 - scorecard updates

Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming: Here is how you can watch Wednesday’s PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match on TV, online streaming and follow the scorecard updates.

07 September, 2022 07:32 IST
Babar Azam’s Pakistan takes on Mohammad Nabi’s Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Babar Azam's Pakistan takes on Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming: Here is how you can watch Wednesday’s PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match on TV, online streaming and follow the scorecard updates.

Pakistan faces Afghanistan in an Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be live streamed on the  Disney+Hotstar app.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecast on the  Star Sports Network in India.

At what time will the PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match start in India?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will Asia Cup 2022 end?

Asia Cup 2022 will end on September 11, 2022 with the final in Dubai.

