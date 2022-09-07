Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match in Sharjah.

Toss: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bowl first

⦿ End of Innings: AFG 129/6 in 20 overs: Top effort from Pakistan as all their bowlers picked wickets with Haris Rauf troubling the Afghans with raw pace and picking two wickets. Afghanistan got a good start but failed to capitalise as it kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never got the momentum in its favour. Ibrahim Zadran was the highest scorer with a 37-ball 35 as the rest failed to get going. Pakistan favourites to gun down the total and book a place in the final. Back for the chase in a bit.

Pakistan has dismantled the Afghanistan line-up and all that Rashid Khan would like to do is get some boundaries to help Afghanistan post a decent total on board. Six down and Pakistan already has one foot in the final of the Asia Cup 2022. ⦿ AFG 93/5 after 15 overs: Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah have put Pakistan on top and Afghanistan in all sorts of trouble. Najibullah falls with Fakhar taking his second catch of the night and then Naseem castles Mohammad Nabi for a duck. A tentative poke away from the body, an inside edge and the stumps were disturbed. Pakistan well and truly on top. AFG 79/3 after 12 overs: Mohammad Nawaz strikes to remove Karim Janat as Fakhar Zaman settles under a skier at long-on and once again Pakistan has broken a partnership just at the right time. Najibullah Zadran joins Ibrahim and he will look to up the ante.

The build-up for the game has been huge and both Pakistan and Afghanistan have supporters in the stands, with the stadium reverberating as the national anthems were played. A lot is at stake for Afghanistan and the team has already announced they are no more underdogs. ⦿ Right then, we are all set for a terrific encounter and both teams are out in the middle for their respective National Anthems. Pakistan aims to seal the final berth, while the whole of India will be backing Afghanistan to come out all guns blazing. An exciting evening is about to unfold in Sharjah.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Afghanistan Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Babar Azam: We are going to bowl first. The pitch looks like nice and the second thing is dew factor, that's why we are bowling first. Hopefully we pick early wickets and restrict them. The mood is cool and calm, and we will try to continue that momentum. A win always gives you confidence. We have the same team.

Mohammad Nabi: No we would have bowled first. There will be dew later on, humidity is too much and the ball does not grip towards the end, it is all part of the game. But we will try and put a big score on the board. It is always a tough game against Pakistan. We have a lot of good games in the past and we will try our best to not repeat our mistakes. Fareed Malik and Azmatullah are playing.

Our Correspondent Ayan Acharya Updates: Rashid Khan greets Babar Azam and Shadab Khan. Babar and Rashid check out each other’s bats. Rashid has the wood over Babar in T20s. The crowd is slowly starting to build up. A noisy atmosphere as one would expect in Sharjah. Both teams are warming up. Afghanistan had their team huddle a while back. Pakistan having theirs now. Head coach Saqlain Mushtaq addressing the team.

The Pakistan team in a huddle. | Photo Credit: Ayan Acharya

Pakistan Predicted XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wK), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Afghanistan Predicted XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wK), Karim Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sharjah Ground Dimensions: Square boundaries are 62m and 66m respectively. Straight boundaries are 64 and 64. The two ends are Sharjah Academy End and Bukhatir End.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan in T20Is

Pakistan and Afghanistan have only met twice in T20Is. Pakistan has managed to win both matches, once in 2013 and the other during the T20 World Cup in UAE in 2021.

Toss and match result in last Asia Cup meeting: Pakistan won by three wickets. Pakistan lost the toss. (Abu Dhabi; 2018)

How can India still stay alive?

India will require Pakistan to lose both matches. It will also need to beat Afghanistan by a big margin on Thursday. The equation could still narrow down to an NRR knockout between India, Afghanistan and Pakistan even if all of the aforementioned results go in India’s favour.

Weather Update: Our Correspondent Ayan Acharya - Incredibly hot and humid. Close to 40 degrees. There’s a breeze blowing across the stadium that’s making life little easy at the moment.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

At what time will the PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match start in India?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will Asia Cup 2022 end?

Asia Cup 2022 will end on September 11, 2022 with the final in Dubai.

Can India still qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 final?

India’s road to the final now depends on Pakistan’s results in its remaining Super 4 matches against Afghanistan (Wednesday) and Sri Lanka (Friday).

PREVIEW

Mohammad Nabi’s team cannot afford to lose on Wednesday. If it does, it will have to rely on other results going its way to have a chance of making the final. And Pakistan will be all but through to the summit clash on Sunday.

Batting in focus

For Pakistan, captain Babar Azam’s troubles at the top have been balanced out by Mohammad Rizwan, who comes into this match on the back of two consecutive fifties.

Rizwan opens his innings in a conservative fashion before breaking free after the 10th over - a template he has implemented successfully in wins against Hong Kong and India. Pakistan’s middle order has been propped up by the hard-hitting Mohammad Nawaz.

Given that Afghanistan is likely to unleash leggie Rashid Khan on Pakistan in the middle overs, left-handed Nawaz could be promoted again. Power-hitter Khushdil Shah packs a punch at the death.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will hope for a better finish from its batting unit. Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 84 off 45 balls had put Afghanistan on course for 200 at one stage, but Sri Lanka restricted it to a lower total by picking wickets in a cluster. The middle-to-lower order needs to show more spine.

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani