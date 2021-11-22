Cricket Cricket Pakistan beats Bangladesh by five wickets in third T20I to sweep series Set 125 to win, Mohammad Nawaz sealed the contest with a boundary off the final delivery at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. AFP DHAKA 22 November, 2021 18:09 IST Pakistan's cricketers take selfies after winning the third Twenty20 International against Bangladesh at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. - AFP AFP DHAKA 22 November, 2021 18:09 IST Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the third Twenty20 International to complete a 3-0 sweep in a three-match series in Dhaka on Monday.Set 125 to win, Mohammad Nawaz sealed the contest with a boundary off the final delivery at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.READ: Shaheen apologises to Afif for directing throw at him, finedBangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad (3-10) claimed three wickets in the final over. Haider Ali top-scored with 45 off 38 balls.Mohammad Wasim (2-15) and Usman Qadir (2-35) earlier claimed two wickets each for Pakistan.READ: Hasan Ali reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conductOpener Mohammad Naim top-scored with 47 off 50 balls for Bangladesh while Shamim Hossain and Afif Hossain added 22 and 20 runs, respectively.Pakistan won the first two matches by four wickets and eight wickets, respectively. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :