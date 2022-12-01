Cricket

Pakistan vs England Rawalpindi Test to go ahead as per schedule

There were concerns about a possible postponement after a spate of players from the touring squad took ill on the eve of the match. 

The first Test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi will start as scheduled today.

The first Test between Pakistan and England will start as scheduled in Rawalpindi on Thursday morning after the visitor said it could field a fit side despite a virus scare.

The start of the series — England’s first in Pakistan since 2005 — was thrown into doubt on Wednesday after several members of the touring squad, including captain Ben Stokes, fell ill.

“The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has informed us that they are in a position to field an eleven and, as such, the first Test will commence as per schedule today,” a Pakistan Cricket Board statement said.

An ECB spokesman said on Wednesday the virus was not Covid-19 related, with players experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea.

The Rawalpindi Test will be England’s first in Pakistan in 17 years after refusing to tour because of security concerns. The second and third Tests are in Multan (December 9-13) and Karachi (December 17-21).

