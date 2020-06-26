Cricket Cricket Pakistan to arrive for tour of England on Sunday Pakistan's squad, excluding 10 players and a staff member who tested positive for coronavirus, will leave for the tour of England. AP 26 June, 2020 21:23 IST Pakistan will play three Tests and three T20Is in England. - AP AP 26 June, 2020 21:23 IST Pakistan cricket team will arrive on Sunday without 10 coronavirus-infected players for a tour of England that doesn’t have any scheduled games yet.The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the tour on Friday, saying only that the three Tests and three Twenty20s will be without spectators.The tour was originally to begin on July 30, but the pandemic delayed all tours, and England’s three-Test series against the West Indies next month isn’t scheduled to end until July 28.Pakistan’s itinerary “will be announced in due course,” the ECB said.READ: Hafeez tests COVID-19 negative, just a day after being declared positive by PCB The 10 players and one staff member who tested positive for the virus this week are self-isolating in their homes in Pakistan, and will join the tour when they are cleared.The rest of the Pakistan squad, which will undergo more tests before departing on Sunday, will upon arrival in England go into isolation for 14 days in Worcester before transferring to Derbyshire’s Incora County Ground on July 13. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos