Pakistan vs Hong Kong HIGHLIGHTS, Asia Cup: HK 38 all out, PAK qualifies for Super 4 - Score updates, commentary

TOSS: Hong Kong wins the toss, opts to bowl.

Hong Kong Playing XI: Nizakat Khan (capt), Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza, Kinchit Shah, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Pakistan and Hong Kong will lock horns in an Asia Cup 2022 Group A knockout match at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Friday. The winner of the contest will advance to the Super 4 stage of the tournament. India has already booked its berth in the last four stage from Group A, while Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have also confirmed their spots in the Super 4 from Group B.

Pakistan suffered a narrow five-wicket defeat against archrival India in its Asia Cup opener and has lost both its T20I matches in 2022. Meanwhile, Hong Kong put up a spirited fight against India in its last game and is coming off a dominant showing in the Asia Cup Qualifiers, where it won all its three matches.

Team Composition

Pakistan underwhelmed with the bat against India as it was bowled out for 147 but it is unlikely that it will experiment too much with the batting. However, Haider Ali could get a look in, with Khushdil Shah making way for the right-hander. Despite the batters setting up a paltry total, the Pakistani bowling line-up impressed with a gutsy performance, and barring injuries, the team should field an unchanged attack.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Form Guide: L L W W W

Hong Kong, despite a 40-run defeat against India, showed promise and will want to retain its Playing XI. The Nizakat Khan-led side has played an unchanged team in its last four matches.

Hong Kong Predicted XI: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Form Guide: L W W W L

DREAM11 FANTASY PICKS

With the Babar Azam-led side starting strong favourite, it would be a good idea to pack your team with players from Pakistan. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam should walk into the team while Fakhar Zaman could be the third batter from Pakistan in the XI. All-rounder Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, who were impressive against India, could fetch you points with their performances with both bat and ball. Pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf could inflict early damage with the new ball.

Meanwhile, from Hong Kong, number three batter Babar Hayat is a promising prospect and so is Kinchit Shah in the middle-order. Yasim Murtaza, the medium-pacer who also opens the batting, and fast-bowler Ayush Shukla could be the other two picks from Hong Kong.

Mohammad Rizwan, who can be relied upon to score consistently, can be a good choice for captain while having an all-rounder like Mohammad Nawaz as vice-captain could also bolster your points tally.

PAKISTAN VS HONG KONG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (c) Batters: Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz (vc), Shadab Khan, Yasim Murtaza Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Ayush Shukla, Haris Rauf Team Composition: PAK 7:4 HKG Credits Left: 0.5

THE SQUADS Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali. Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal.