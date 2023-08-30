Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming info: When and where to watch match today?

Hosts Pakistan will take on debutants Nepal in the first match of the Asia Cup 2023 to be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on Wednesday.

Pakistan has recently become the number one ranked ODI side after clean sweeping Afghanistan 3-0 recently. Nepal, on the other hand, finished eighth in the ICC World Cup qualifiers and knocked out in group stage during the ACC Emerging Asia Cup.

Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup live streaming info

What time will the PAK vs NEP Asia Cup match start?

The Pakistan-Nepal match in the Asia Cup will start at 3:00 PM IST on Wednesday, August 30.

Where can I watch the PAK vs NEP match today?

The Pakistan vs Nepal match will be telecast live on Star Sports network and streamed live on Hotstar on Wednesday.