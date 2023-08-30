MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming info: When and where to watch match today?

PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: Here is how you can watch the Pakistan vs Nepal match that will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 07:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hosts Pakistan will take on debutants Nepal in the first match of the Asia Cup 2023.
Hosts Pakistan will take on debutants Nepal in the first match of the Asia Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Hosts Pakistan will take on debutants Nepal in the first match of the Asia Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Hosts Pakistan will take on debutants Nepal in the first match of the Asia Cup 2023 to be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on Wednesday.

Pakistan has recently become the number one ranked ODI side after clean sweeping Afghanistan 3-0 recently. Nepal, on the other hand, finished eighth in the ICC World Cup qualifiers and knocked out in group stage during the ACC Emerging Asia Cup.

Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup live streaming info

What time will the PAK vs NEP Asia Cup match start?

The Pakistan-Nepal match in the Asia Cup will start at 3:00 PM IST on Wednesday, August 30.

Where can I watch the PAK vs NEP match today?

The Pakistan vs Nepal match will be telecast live on Star Sports network and streamed live on Hotstar on Wednesday.

SQUADS
Pakistan - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Usama Mir
Nepal - Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal, Kishore Mahato, Aarif Sheikh

