Cricket

Pakistan vs Netherlands where to watch, head-to-head stats, full squads and schedule

Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming: here’s all you need to know about Pakistan’s tour of Netherlands - head-to-head stats, full squads and schedule.

Team Sportstar
16 August, 2022 11:21 IST
16 August, 2022 11:21 IST
Pakistan and the Netherlands previously met in the 1996 and 2003 World Cups and this will be the first bilateral ODI series between the sides.

Pakistan and the Netherlands previously met in the 1996 and 2003 World Cups and this will be the first bilateral ODI series between the sides. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming: here’s all you need to know about Pakistan’s tour of Netherlands - head-to-head stats, full squads and schedule.

Pakistan will tour the Netherlands to play three one-day internationals in August, a series postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the country's cricket board announced on Wednesday.

"Pakistan cricket team will play three one-day internationals in Rotterdam in August as part of the World Cup Super League," said a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

Pakistan and the Netherlands previously met in the 1996 and 2003 World Cups and this will be the first bilateral ODI series between the sides.

Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 3

Pakistan: 3

Netherlands: 0

Predicted Playing XIs:

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

Pakistan: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr

FULL SQUADS AND SCHEDULE
Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh
Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood
Netherlands v Pakistan schedule:
1st ODI: 16 August, Rotterdam, 11:00am local
2nd ODI: 18 August, Rotterdam, 11:00am local
3rd ODI: 21 August, Rotterdam, 11:00am local
The Netherlands v Pakistan ODIs will all shown live on ICC.tv in Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 I-Day special: 75 iconic sporting moments
Videos

Axar Patel the batter has to be taken as seriously as Axar the bowler

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us