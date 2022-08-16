Pakistan vs Netherlands where to watch, head-to-head stats, full squads and schedule

Pakistan will tour the Netherlands to play three one-day internationals in August, a series postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the country's cricket board announced on Wednesday.

"Pakistan cricket team will play three one-day internationals in Rotterdam in August as part of the World Cup Super League," said a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

Pakistan and the Netherlands previously met in the 1996 and 2003 World Cups and this will be the first bilateral ODI series between the sides.

Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 3

Pakistan: 3

Netherlands: 0

Predicted Playing XIs:

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

Pakistan: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr