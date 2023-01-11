Cricket

PAK vs NZ: Conway, Williamson shine as New Zealand level ODI series

After opting to bat, Conway (101) and Williamson (85) gave New Zealand a solid start with a 181-run second-wicket stand but they failed to capitalise fully as Mohammad Nawaz took 4-38 and the touring side were bowled out for 261.

Reuters
11 January, 2023 23:16 IST
11 January, 2023 23:16 IST
Devon Conway blistering knock of 101 put New Zealand in a commanding position against Pakistan in the second ODI in Karachi.

Devon Conway blistering knock of 101 put New Zealand in a commanding position against Pakistan in the second ODI in Karachi. | Photo Credit: AFP

After opting to bat, Conway (101) and Williamson (85) gave New Zealand a solid start with a 181-run second-wicket stand but they failed to capitalise fully as Mohammad Nawaz took 4-38 and the touring side were bowled out for 261.

Devon Conway and Kane Williamson led New Zealand to a comfortable 79-run win over Pakistan in the second one-day international in Karachi on Wednesday to level the series at 1-1.

Also Read
Mickey Arthur rejects offer to return as Pakistan head coach

After opting to bat, Conway (101) and Williamson (85) gave New Zealand a solid start with a 181-run second-wicket stand but they failed to capitalise fully as Mohammad Nawaz took 4-38 and the touring side were bowled out for 261.

Pakistan lost two early wickets before captain Babar Azam steadied the ship with an innings of 79.

He lacked support from his team mates, however, and Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi took two wickets each as New Zealand wrapped up victory with seven overs to spare.

The third and final ODI is on Friday.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us