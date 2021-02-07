Cricket PAK vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 4, live score: Pakistan extends lead Catch LIVE scores and updates from the fourth day of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa, played in Rawalpindi. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 February, 2021 10:48 IST Pakistan captain Babar Azam (right) and South Africa captain Quinton de Kock pose with the Test series winners trophy ahead of the First Test. - TWITTER Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 February, 2021 10:48 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of fourth day's play of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa, being held in Rawalpindi.Click on the link above to access the detailed scorecard, including ball-by-ball commentary, from the Test match.Pakistan leads the series 1-0 after a seven-wicket win in the first Test in Karachi.TEAMSPakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi.South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.