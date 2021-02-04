Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1, live score: Pakistan loses early wickets

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of first day's play of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa, being held in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan leads the series 1-0 after a seven-wicket win in the first Test in Karachi.

TEAMS

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.