Pakistan vs West Indies T20 series moved to 2024

Next year’s three-match Twenty20 series between Pakistan and the West Indies has been rescheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

READ:T20 World Cup 2022 all you need to know

The series was due to be played in Pakistan in January 2023, but the Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies agreed to reschedule.

“The decision has been made considering 2024 is a T20 World Cup year,” the PCB said in a statement Wednesday. “The shortest format matches will, therefore, help both the sides to prepare for the tournament.”

The West Indies and the United States will jointly host the T20 World Cup in June 2024.