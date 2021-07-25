Cricket Cricket West Indies, Pakistan rearrange four-match T20I series The revised Pakistan-West Indies series will begin on July 28 and will continue till August 24 Team Sportstar 25 July, 2021 23:10 IST West Indies will be looking to gather steam ahead of the T20 World Cup with the series. Team Sportstar 25 July, 2021 23:10 IST Pakistan and West Indies have agreed to revise the dates for their upcoming play a revised four-match T20 series after a positive COVID-19 test rocked West Indies during their current tour against Australia.The decision was confirmed by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Sunday.West Indies' second match against Australia was suspended after the positive coronavirus test. It was later played on Saturday, while the last match was pushed back to Monday, just one day before the scheduled opener against Pakistan.READ | West Indies vs Australia second ODI suspended due to COVID-19 positive caseThe revised dates allow the series to begin on Wednesday in Barbados, while the next three matches will be held in Guyana.Ricky Skerritt, the President of CWI, said cancelling the first T20 international was the best solution in the present circumstances.ALSO READ | Holder, Pooran rally as West Indies beats Australia, levels seriesWest Indies will be looking to gather steam ahead of the T20 World Cup with the series.They will also play two Tests as part of the 2021-23 World Test Championship.West Indies vs Pakistan revised tour scheduleJuly 28: 1st T20, Kensington Oval, BarbadosJuly 31: 2nd T20, National Stadium, GuyanaAugust 1: 3rd T20, National Stadium, GuyanaAugust 3: 4th T20, National Stadium, GuyanaAugust 12-16: 1st Test, Sabina Park, JamaicaAugust 20-24: 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :