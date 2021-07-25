West Indies, Pakistan rearrange four-match T20I series

Pakistan and West Indies have agreed to revise the dates for their upcoming play a revised four-match T20 series after a positive COVID-19 test rocked West Indies during their current tour against Australia.

The decision was confirmed by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Sunday.

West Indies' second match against Australia was suspended after the positive coronavirus test.

It was later played on Saturday, while the last match was pushed back to Monday, just one day before the scheduled opener against Pakistan.

READ | West Indies vs Australia second ODI suspended due to COVID-19 positive case

The revised dates allow the series to begin on Wednesday in Barbados, while the next three matches will be held in Guyana.

Ricky Skerritt, the President of CWI, said cancelling the first T20 international was the best solution in the present circumstances.

ALSO READ | Holder, Pooran rally as West Indies beats Australia, levels series

West Indies will be looking to gather steam ahead of the T20 World Cup with the series.

They will also play two Tests as part of the 2021-23 World Test Championship.