Pakistan defeats South Africa by seven wickets in first Test

Pakistan defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the first Test in Karachi on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

With debutant Nauman Ali scalping 5-35 and Yasir Shah grabbing 4-79, South Africa collapsed for 245 in its second innings. Set a target of 88, Pakistan won the game, losing three wickets, with Azhar Ali unbeaten on 31 and Fawad Alam on 4.

AS IT HAPPENED

The second Test will be held in Rawalpindi from February 4-8.