Cricket Cricket Pakistan defeats South Africa by seven wickets in first Test Pakistan defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the first Test in Karachi on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Team Sportstar Karachi 29 January, 2021 15:48 IST Pakistan cricketers celebrate at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday. - AP Team Sportstar Karachi 29 January, 2021 15:48 IST Pakistan defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the first Test in Karachi on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.With debutant Nauman Ali scalping 5-35 and Yasir Shah grabbing 4-79, South Africa collapsed for 245 in its second innings. Set a target of 88, Pakistan won the game, losing three wickets, with Azhar Ali unbeaten on 31 and Fawad Alam on 4.AS IT HAPPENEDThe second Test will be held in Rawalpindi from February 4-8. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos