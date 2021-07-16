Cricket Cricket Pakistan's Hasan Ali rested for first T20I against England The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Hasan Ali has been rested as a precautionary measure due to a strain in his left leg, which he picked during a training session at Trent Bridge on Thursday. PTI Karachi 16 July, 2021 12:57 IST Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali. - AP PTI Karachi 16 July, 2021 12:57 IST Pakistan's leading pace bowler Hasan Ali has been rested for the first T20 International against England on Friday.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Hasan Ali has been rested as a precautionary measure due to a strain in his left leg, which he picked during a training session at Trent Bridge on Thursday."The fast bowler will now be assessed ahead of the second T20I, following which a decision on his participation will be made," it said. Pakistan made mistake by removing Sarfaraz, Arthur after 2019 World Cup: Latif Pakistan also lost its middle-order batsman, Haris Sohail, to a leg injury before the start of the three-match One-Day International Series in which they were whitewashed by a new-look England side.England thumped Pakistan against the odds despite having to change its entire original squad after seven members of the squad tested positive for Covid-19 and the entire squad was sent into isolation.Hasan has been Pakistan's leading bowler in all formats since his return to the national side early this year after a spate of injuries kept him out of the team since the World Cup 2019. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :