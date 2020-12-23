Pakistan's Shadab Khan misses NZ opening Test with thigh injury

All-rounder Shadab Khan became the third Pakistan player to be ruled out of its opening Test against New Zealand with injury, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old spin bowling all-rounder sustained a thigh injury during Tuesday's final Twenty20 match in Napier.

Pakistan is already without skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-Ul-Haq, both nursing thumb injuries, for the Boxing Day Test scheduled at Mount Maunganui from Dec. 26.

"Shadab will now undergo MRI scans in Tauranga on Thursday, following which a further update on the exact nature of the injury and time needed to return to competitive cricket will be provided," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Uncapped left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar has joined the Test squad from the Pakistan A team currently in Hamilton.

The second and final Test is scheduled in Christchurch from Jan. 3.