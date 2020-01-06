Cricket Cricket Pat Brown ruled out of England's T20I, ODI series against South Africa Pat Brown has suffered a lower back stress fracture and will miss England's white-ball tour of South Africa in February. Patric Ridge 06 January, 2020 19:32 IST Pat Brown (in picture) made his England debut during the T20I series against New Zealand in November last year. - Getty Images Patric Ridge 06 January, 2020 19:32 IST England will be without seamer Pat Brown for the Twenty20 and ODI matches against South Africa due to a back injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed. Worcestershire paceman Brown suffered a recurrence of lower back issues while preparing to play for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.Read: Ross Taylor becomes NZ's most prolific Test batsman Scans revealed a partial stress fracture and the 21-year-old has withdrawn from all cricket for the time being. Brown will return to England to begin his rehabilitation with his county. The ECB added England will confirm a replacement for the three-match ODI series, which starts on February 4, and the three T20s to follow. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.