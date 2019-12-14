PCB: South Africa likely to tour Pakistan in March, 2020

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is confident of Cricket South Africa sending the South African national team for a short tour of Pakistan in March, 2020. The tour is expected to comprise three T20 Internationals.

Responding to media reports that South Africa had turned down Pakistan’s request for the tour, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said discussions with CSA were still on. “In fact they have responded very positively to our invitation and we are pretty confident they will come over for the T20 series,” Khan said.

Pakistan has also invited Ireland and Afghanistan to send their teams to Pakistan next year to play limited-overs cricket and Test matches but are still awaiting confirmation.

Khan said the PCB held positive talks with CSA officials.

CSA is presently in turmoil with the suspension of its CEO on charges of misconduct and resignations of three directors and one provincial association president. Former South African skipper Graeme Smith has been appointed as its interim director as South Africa prepares to host England for a full series.

Bangladesh visit likely

Khan also said that the PCB was making preparations to host Bangladesh for two Tests and three T20 Internationals in January-February. A confirmation is expected from the Bangladesh Cricket Board soon. Khan noted that independent security experts from Bangladesh had visited Pakistan and returned home satisfied.

“Our main priority is to ensure that Test and international cricket is now played regularly in Pakistan and teams have no problems coming here,” he said.

“We are confident that once we host the entire Pakistan Super League in Pakistan early next year it will become easier for other boards to make decisions on playing in Pakistan. We want our home series to now be played in Pakistan instead of neutral venues.”