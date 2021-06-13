David Miller shines in Peshawar's emphatic win over Quetta in PSL

South Africa's David Miller smacked a robust half-century and led Peshawar Zalmi to an emphatic 61-run win over the depleted Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

Left-handed Miller hit 73 off 46 balls and West Indian Rovman Powell provided an ideal flourish with a quickfire 43 off 19 balls to propel Peshawar to 197 for 5.

Quetta skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed top-scored in the reply with 36, but his team lost wickets in clusters against the pace trio of Mohammad Irfan (3 for 27), Umaid Asif (2 for 17), and captain Wahab Riaz (2 for 20) to fall well short at 136 for 9. Five Quetta batsmen went for ducks.

For the second consecutive day, Quetta bowlers were battered by a left-hander after Islamabad United’s Colin Munro smacked 90 from 36 in 10 overs on Thursday and inflicted a 10-wicket defeat on Quetta.

Fruitful partnership

Quetta seemed to be in control when it restricted Peshawar to 67 for 2 by the halfway mark. But Miller and discarded Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal (59) dealt a counterpunch with a 125-run third-wicket partnership off 72 balls. Quetta, yet again, faltered and conceded 130 runs off the last 10 overs.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz (2 for 33), who picked up the early wickets of Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik, conceded 20 off his last over. Cameron Delport went for 25 off his solitary over, and legspinner Zahid Mahmood was pounded for 53 off his three wicketless overs.

Quetta's woes were compounded when key batsman Faf du Plessis collided with Mohammad Hasnain in the outfield and the South African was taken to the hospital for a precautionary checkup.

Peshawar moved to third on the table, while Quetta remained last.