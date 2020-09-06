Cricket Cricket England calls up Phil Salt as reserve for Australia ODIs A hard-hitting top-order batsman, Salt is yet to make his England debut. Reuters 06 September, 2020 16:31 IST Phil Salt averages 32.92 in List A cricket, with one century and two half-centuries in 16 matches. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 06 September, 2020 16:31 IST England has called up Sussex batsman Phil Salt as a reserve for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia starting September 11 at Old Trafford in Manchester.The 24-year-old struck an impressive 58-ball 100 for the Lions against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in July but is yet to make his England debut.ALSO READ | 1st T20: England edges past Australia in last ball finishA hard-hitting top-order batsman, Salt averages 32.93 in List A cricket, with one century and two half-centuries in 16 matches. Salt joins Joe Denly and Saqib Mahmood as reserves for the ODI series.Last month England named a 13-man squad for the 50-over games against Australia, with Jason Roy omitted as he recovers from a side strain. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos