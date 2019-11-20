Cricket Cricket Pink-ball Test: Bangladesh’s Saif Hassan ruled out of India clash Saif Hassan, Bangladesh's reserve opener, has been ruled out of the Pink-ball Test against India in Kolkata after picking up a finger injury in training. PTI 20 November, 2019 18:04 IST File photo: Saif Hassan was all set to debut for Bangladesh against India in the day/night Test in Kolkata. - Getty Images PTI 20 November, 2019 18:04 IST Bangladesh’s reserve opener Saif Hassan was on Wednesday ruled out of the Day/Night Test against India owing to a finger injury. The 21-year-old Hassan split the webbing of his finger while coming in as a substitute fielder during the first Test in Indore.India leads the two-match series following its innings and 130-run win in the opener. The second Test match starts from Friday.“The injury has not yet healed and the medical team is of the opinion that he will benefit from being rested to full recovery. Taking the state of injury into consideration, Saif has been ruled out of the second Test,” the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a release.The batsman was in line to make his debut in the historic pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens, with regular openers Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes failing to impress in the opener.Hassan’s injury means the embattled visitor will have to continue with the duo of Islam and Kayes, who managed all of 24 runs across two innings at Indore. The Bangladesh team landed in the city on Tuesday, even as its Indian counterpart arrived in batches. It will be the first time the two teams will be playing a day-night Test. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.