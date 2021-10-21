Cricket Cricket Podcast: Matchpoint Paradox - Lessons from CSK triumph, T20 World Cup carnival arrives Podcast: Catch up with the latest from Indian cricket this week on Matchpoint Paradox. Amol Karhadkar Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Ayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharya 21 October, 2021 08:00 IST Sportstar brings you the latest from cricket in our podcast Matchpoint Paradox. Amol Karhadkar Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Ayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharya 21 October, 2021 08:00 IST In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Shayan Acharya, Ayan Acharya and Vijay Lokapally look back at the cricketing action from the week gone by - from CSK's title triumph to the season's implications for the mega auction. Amol Karhadkar and Ayan Acharya take us through the latest from the T20 World Cup 2021. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :