Pollard appointed MI Emirates captain; Rashid Khan to lead MI Cape Town

Kieron Pollard and Rashid Khan will lead MI Emirates and MI Cape Town in the ILT20 and CSA T20 league, respectively.

02 December, 2022 12:40 IST
Rashid Khan and Kieron Pollard will lead MI Cape Town and MI Emirates, respectively.

Rashid Khan and Kieron Pollard will lead MI Cape Town and MI Emirates, respectively.

MI Emirates features Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, and Imran Tahir, amongst others, and will debut in the ILT20, set to begin on January 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town comprises of a solid local South African core of Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, along with Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone. The SA20 season will begin on January 10th, 2023, with MI Cape Town set to play the opening game.

Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Industries, bought the Cape Town franchise in SA20 League and a team in the UAE’s new International League T20, which will get underway in Dubai. The six-team ILT20 is expected to have 34 matches, with each team playing the others twice before four playoff matches.

Shane Bond, the bowling coach at Mumbai Indians in the IPL since 2015 - was named head coach of MI Emirates. He will be accompanied by Parthiv Patel [batting coach], Vinay Kumar [bowling coach] and James Franklin [fielding coach]. Robin Singh will be the general manager of cricket.

Meanwhile, over at MI Cape Town, Simon Katich will be the head coach. He will be assisted by Hashim Amla [batting coach], Robin Peterson [general manager] and James Pamment [fielding coach]. Pamment fulfills the same role at Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

