Cricket Cricket Power Yoga webinar for Bengal women's U-19 cricket team Yoga instructor Suman Bhat will conduct another webinar for Bengal under-23 players on Tuesday. Team Sportstar Kolkata 15 June, 2020 21:36 IST Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) organised a Power Yoga webinar under the supervision of yoga instructor Suman Bhat on Monday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Kolkata 15 June, 2020 21:36 IST In an attempt to keep the under-19 Bengal women cricketers mentally and physically fit during the lockdown, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) organised a Power Yoga webinar under the supervision of yoga instructor Suman Bhat on Monday.READ: Deep Dasgupta bats for specialist coaches for wicketkeepers"It has been our continuous effort to keep the players motivated and fit. This session is part of the ongoing process," said CAB president Avishek Dalmiya. Bhat, a Mumbai based yoga instructor, said, "Yoga helps stretch our body which will help the girls become stronger and more flexible for the game.READ: Arun Lal to continue as Bengal coach"Power Yoga is mix of yoga and movement. It's more intense, there are many variations of the asanas. This will help increase flexibility and get relief from anxiety and stress." Bhat will conduct another webinar for under-23 players on Tuesday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos