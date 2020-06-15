Power Yoga webinar for Bengal women's U-19 cricket team

In an attempt to keep the under-19 Bengal women cricketers mentally and physically fit during the lockdown, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) organised a Power Yoga webinar under the supervision of yoga instructor Suman Bhat on Monday.

READ: Deep Dasgupta bats for specialist coaches for wicketkeepers

"It has been our continuous effort to keep the players motivated and fit. This session is part of the ongoing process," said CAB president Avishek Dalmiya. Bhat, a Mumbai based yoga instructor, said, "Yoga helps stretch our body which will help the girls become stronger and more flexible for the game.

READ: Arun Lal to continue as Bengal coach

"Power Yoga is mix of yoga and movement. It's more intense, there are many variations of the asanas. This will help increase flexibility and get relief from anxiety and stress." Bhat will conduct another webinar for under-23 players on Tuesday.