P.R. Mohan, former Andhra Ranji cricketer passes away

P.R. Mohan, former Andhra Ranji cricketer and chairman of combined Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh, passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest in Srikalahasti. He was 72 and is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Mohan was also on the selection panel of the Andhra Cricket Association and was instrumental in streamlining the functioning of many state sports associations.

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was among the first to express condolences to the family members visiting the residence of the departed soul in Srikalahasti.

“I always appreciated his sincere desire to promote sport and welfare of sportspersons, unhesitatingly taking up the case of genuine athletes in various fora. He took up strongly in the courts of law against fake sports certificates and admissions obtained with such certificates,” said, L.V. Subrahmanyam, former chief secretary to Andhra Pradesh government.

“His death is a huge loss to sports and it will be difficult to see another sports enthusiast like him,” said the official who was also the SAAP VC & MD during the 2002 National Games and the 2003 Afro-Asian Games in Hyderabad.

Andhra Cricket Association officials, Hyderabad Cricket Association Apex Council members, Ankamma Choudhary, secretary of AP Badminton Association and former chairman of SAAP, were among those who expressed their condolences.

Former BCCI President N. Shivlal Yadav and the ex-BCCI convenor women's cricket (South Zone) N. Vidya Yadav recalled Mohan's contribution towards fair and transparent administration in sports.