Cricket Cricket Former Odisha cricketer Prasanta Mohapatra succumbs to COVID-19 Mohapatra had made his debut against Bihar in 1990. In 45 first class games, he scored 2,196 runs at an average of 30.08. Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 19 May, 2021 17:02 IST Batsman Prasanta Mohapatra looks on while bowler Sandeep Chandel celebrates a return catch during a Duleep Trophy game in 1991-92 season. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 19 May, 2021 17:02 IST Former Odisha Ranji Trophy player and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) match referee Prasanta Mohapatra passed away in Bhubaneswar, due to COVID-19 complications, on Wednesday.He was 47.Mohapatra had lost his father, eminent sculptor and Rajya Sabha member Raghunath Mohapatra, to COVID-19 11 days ago.READ| MCA seeks application for senior Mumbai team coach's post He made his debut against Bihar in 1990 and scored 2,196 runs at 30.08 in 45 first class matches. He also played Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy matches. As a match referee, he regularly oversaw BCCI matches at different venues in the last few years.