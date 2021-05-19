Former Odisha cricketer Prasanta Mohapatra succumbs to COVID-19

Former Odisha Ranji Trophy player and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) match referee Prasanta Mohapatra passed away in Bhubaneswar, due to COVID-19 complications, on Wednesday.

He was 47.

Mohapatra had lost his father, eminent sculptor and Rajya Sabha member Raghunath Mohapatra, to COVID-19 11 days ago.

He made his debut against Bihar in 1990 and scored 2,196 runs at 30.08 in 45 first class matches. He also played Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy matches. As a match referee, he regularly oversaw BCCI matches at different venues in the last few years.