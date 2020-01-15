Prithvi Shaw set to join India A team in New Zealand

Prithvi Shaw will join India A squad in New Zealand in the next 48 hours, having recovered from the shoulder injury he sustained during a Ranji Trophy game last week.

Unlike recent times, Shaw’s rehabilitation programme was handled by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) which has cleared his return to competitive cricket.“Prithvi Shaw will leave for New Zealand either on Thursday or latest by Friday. He has been declared fully fit,” a senior BCCI source said on Wednesday.

Shaw's return to the competitive fold will allow the national selectors to consider him for the two Tests against New Zealand. The first Test will get underway on February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Hamilton and the second match is scheduled to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting February 29. Both Shaw and Shubhman Gill will now compete for the slot of reserve opener in the Indian Test team.

“Shubman became the reserve opener because Prithvi was serving a doping ban. He was ahead of Shubman if we go by pecking order. He was not out of the team because of poor form but due to injuries and some off-field reasons. Now he along with Shubman will be fighting for the reserve opener’s slot,” a source privy to selection matters said. The selectors are to make the team announcement on January 19.

In the first match this season in the Ranji Trophy, against Baroda, Shaw scored 202 and 66. Prior to that, he amassed runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.