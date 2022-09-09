Cricket

Priyank Panchal: These tours are important for us and will help players

Priyank Panchal’s knock of 87 helped India A recover from 68 for four and end the rain-affected second day at 229 for six against New Zealand A.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
HUBBALLI 09 September, 2022 21:10 IST
HUBBALLI 09 September, 2022 21:10 IST
Priyank Panchal scored 1310 runs from 10 matches in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy at an average of 87.33.

Priyank Panchal scored 1310 runs from 10 matches in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy at an average of 87.33. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Priyank Panchal’s knock of 87 helped India A recover from 68 for four and end the rain-affected second day at 229 for six against New Zealand A.

Ever since he amassed 1310 runs from 10 matches in the Ranji Trophy tournament in 2016-17, at an average of 87.33 and a highest score of 314 not out, Priyank Panchal has been knocking on the doors of the national team. The opener from Gujarat on Friday showed how resilient and equipped he is to deal with challenging situations.

In the second ‘Test’ at the KSCA Stadium here, batting certainly wasn’t easy against a fine New Zealand-A seam attack on a responsive track and in overcast conditions. The scoreboard -- 68 for four -- is a testimony.

Panchal, however, played from the front to bail his team out of a tough position before being dismissed for 87.

“Obviously I am disappointed but as a team, we are in a decent position now,” Panchal said after the rain-affected second day's play.

Also Read
Duleep Trophy 2022: Rahane, Yashasvi slam double centuries; West Zone on top against North East Zone

The Gujarat opener said it was a challenging wicket, but he was prepared for it.

“As an opener, I have to play on fresh wickets like this against the new ball,” he said.

“New Zealand-A bowled well. They were bowling in partnerships. Having played against them, I knew they were going to bowl a lot of short balls and that they were going to use their two short balls in an over.”

The skipper said the India-A series were really helpful for cricketers like him. “We have international players in our team and these India-A matches will help all of us,” he said. “Such tours are very important.”

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Time for KL Rahul to bat faster and not longer?

Rohit Sharma: Indian squad is 95 per cent settled, small changes needed

India v Sri Lanka Asia Cup preview: Hardik Pandya a serious third seamer candidate? DK-Pant confusion continues

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us