PSL 2020 Semifinal: Teams qualified, where to watch, stats and venue

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is all set to host the semifinals of the 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday. The fifth season of the league, which started on February 20, is entirely being organised in Pakistan for the first time ever.

The first semifinal clash between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST. While Sultans topped the league table with 14 points from 10 matches, Zalmi finished fourth having collected nine points. Although Quetta Gladiators pocketed nine points, as well, Zalmi made the cut having a better net run rate of -0.055, compared to the former's -0.722.

The Sultans have had a tremendous run this season, with skipper Shan Masood Khan and the 25-year-old Khushdil Shah leading the charge with the bat. The side's most valuable foreign recruit has been South Africa's left-handed top-order batsman Rilee Roussouw. His best performance came against the Gladiators, when he slammed an unbeaten century off 44 balls. Sohail Tanvir and Imran Tahir shone with the ball, having clinched 10 wickets apiece.

Zalmi rode on Kamran Akmal's fine form; the wicketkeeper-batsman notched 346 runs from 11 matches. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik was among runs too, having accumulated 239 runs from seven matches. Pacers Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali shared 24 wickets among this season.

Chris Lynn, the second-highest run scorer in the 2020 season, smashed a 52-ball century and propelled the Qalandars to their maiden semifinal appearance with a thumping nine-wicket win over the Sultans on Sunday.

The Qalandars finished the league stage in third place with 10 points and will now meet the Kings in the second match on Tuesday at 7:30 PM IST. The Qalandars have won three of its last four matches by chasing down targets of 180 runs-plus in a remarkable turnaround of form after losing three in a row at the start of the tournament. The side has finished last in all four previous editions of the PSL since 2016.

Meanwhile, the Kings were powered by World No 1 T20 batsman Babar Azam, who scored 345 runs. He is also the top run-getter in the league this season.

The matches will be broadcast live on DSport in India. It can also be streamed on the SportsTiger app.