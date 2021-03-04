Pakistan Super League postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19

The remaining matches of Pakistan Super League 2021 has been postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

In a statement on Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed the development. "Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect. The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February," the release said.

"The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides."

The domestic T20 tournament has been rocked by a series of COVID-19 cases with the governing body confirming on Thursday that three unnamed players from two different teams tested positive for the disease.

Only 14 games were completed in the 34-match tournament.